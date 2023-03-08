Sing Out Purley, St Barnabas Hall, Higher Drive, every Tue

Sing Out Purley is a small – for now – group who meet up in Purley to learn new songs, sing together and have fun.

We’re led by charismatic and talented singer Vicki who makes everyone feel at home and gives us confidence to sing out! Every Tuesday from 2.30pm to 3.45pm.

We’re at St Barnabas Church Hall, 69 Higher Drive, Purley CR8 2HR.

All voices and abilities welcome.

The church is at the top of Higher Drive just past the building site on the right as you come up from Purley town centre. The hall is round the back.

The 434 bus stops 100 yards down Higher Drive at the junction of Northwood Avenue.

