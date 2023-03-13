Scrumbles pet food hits the big time with £6m investment

A natural pet food brand, established by a couple from Addiscombe, has today announced that it is receiving a £6million investment to help the company grow.

Pets at home: Scrumbles founders Aneisha Soobroyen and Jack Walker

Scrumbles was founded in 2018 by Aneisha Soobroyen and her husband Jack Walker, after they had sought, and failed to find, suitable food for their own pets, which suffered digestive health issues.

Scrumbles contains probiotics to aid gut health and digestion, and provides nutritious, natural and “gut-friendly” food for cats and dogs, through a range of high-quality, natural recipes.

According to a statement this morning to announce the investment by fund BGF, “Scrumbles has achieved significant growth to date, with revenues trebling since inception.”

Scrumbles products are all manufactured in the UK, and they are stocked by retailers including Tesco, Waitrose, Sainsburys and Pets at Home. The company has also established a successful direct-to-consumer sales business.

The £6million investment from the BGF will enable the business to expand its senior team, including a new finance director, and increase marketing to support the ongoing expansion across all sales channels.

As part of the transaction, Typhoo Tea boss Mike Brehme is to join the board as non-executive chairman and the BGF’s Daria Polunina as a non-executive director.

“Pet parents today are more conscious than ever about the health of their cats and dogs and recognise the important role nutrition plays in their wellbeing,” CEO Soobroyen said.

“We are excited to work with BGF to bring the Scrumbles offering to more customers and support more pets’ digestive health.”

Making a packet: some of the Scrumbles pet food range

BGF’s Daina Spedding said, “BGF is thrilled to be backing Scrumbles, an exciting business with an ambitious growth strategy.

“Pet nutrition is a resilient and growing market and Scrumbles is well positioned to serve the increasing demand for healthier, natural food for pets. We look forward to supporting Aneisha and Jack as they continue to expand the business and build on their significant success to date.”

BGF was set up in 2011 as the Business Growth Fund and has since invested in excess of £3billion in more than 500 companies. The investment firm operates as a minority, non-controlling equity partner.

