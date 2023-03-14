Free cyanotypes photographic workshop, Turf Projects, Mar 25

To book your place on this course, click here.

Cyanotypes are one of the oldest photographic printing processes, which is an experimental photographic printing process which allows chemicals to react to UV light, creating an alternative photograph.

Pop down to Turf Projects in the Whitgift Centre anytime from 11am – 3.30pm on Saturday March 25 to make some prints! Pre-coated cyanotype paper will be provided, alongside flowers to use for your prints. Please bring along any other objects you might want to use for your cyanotype.

Heather Lawrence is a self-taught London-based photographer. Heather’s work aims to capture joyfulness and colour, through her abstract imagery, playful portraits and creative darkroom techniques.

