Culture vultures: win tickets for next big Fairfield Halls concert

Inside Croydon is delighted to be able to offer a pair of tickets for the Swedish Philharmonia concert at the Fairfield Halls on March 27, in our latest exclusive competition for the site’s patrons.

The Swedish Philharmonia is returning to Croydon by popular demand, with virtuoso violinist Nemanja Radulovic playing the dauntingly challenging Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto.

In the second half the distinguished conductor Jaime Martin will lead the orchestra in a performance of Sibelius’s majestic Symphony No2, thought by many to be his greatest symphony.

Tickets for the concert are on sale here.

Those iC readers who are paid-up subscribers to this website now have the chance to win a pair of tickets, and enjoy a glass of sparkling wine before taking their seats for the performance.

If you are not already a patron of Inside Croydon, you can still enter the competition for Swedish Philharmonia tickets by clicking here and signing up as a subscriber now.

There is only one winner in our concert competition – and that will be the person who correctly answers this question:

Name the country where Jean Sibelius was born.

Email your answer, with “Fairfield Halls Swedish Philharmonia competition” in the subject field, before the closing date of noon on Monday, March 20, to inside.croydon@btinternet.com. You must also include a daytime contact phone number.

The winner will be the first correct answer to be drawn from the Editor’s very large hat.

The winner will be notified of their prize by email or phone call from the Fairfield Halls’ promotion company.

Only fully paid-up Inside Croydon subscribers may win.

The Editor’s decision is final. All usual Inside Croydon competition Ts & Cs apply. Entrants must be over 18 years old and available to attend the Swedish Philharmonia concert at the Fairfield Halls on March 27. There is no alternative to the prize offered.

