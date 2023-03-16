Thornton Heath blaze was sparked by water says Brigade

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a house fire on St Stephens Crescent in Thornton Heath on Tuesday.
Most of the roof and half of the first floor of an end-of-terrace house was damaged by fire.
There were no reports of any injuries.
The London Fire Brigade was called at 4.42pm and the fire was under control by 6.20pm.
Fire crews from Norbury, Croydon and West Norwood fire stations were in attendance.
According to the LFB, “The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by water coming into contact with electrics.”
- Inside Croydon – as seen on TV! – has been delivering local community news since 2010. 3million page views per year in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
- If you want real journalism, actually based in the borough, you should consider paying for it. Please sign up today. Click here for more details
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- We offer FREE ads to community groups when they have members who are paid subscribers to Inside Croydon
- Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Our comments policy can be read by clicking here
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London
- ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine