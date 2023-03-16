Thornton Heath blaze was sparked by water says Brigade

Roof-top wreckage: most of the roof of the terraced house in Thornton Heath was destroyed

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a house fire on St Stephens Crescent in Thornton Heath on Tuesday.

Most of the roof and half of the first floor of an end-of-terrace house was damaged by fire.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The London Fire Brigade was called at 4.42pm and the fire was under control by 6.20pm.

Fire crews from Norbury, Croydon and West Norwood fire stations were in attendance.

According to the LFB, “The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by water coming into contact with electrics.”

