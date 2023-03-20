Fairfield Halls readies itself for violin virtuoso in gala concert

Congratulations to long-time supporter of this website Dr Paul Harper, who has won two tickets to attend next Monday’s gala concert by the Swedish Philharmonia at the Fairfield Halls.

The programme next week features the works of Sibelius, who Paul knew was born in Finland, the answer to our prize competition, just one of the various benefits provided exclusively for Inside Croydon patrons.

The Swedish Philharmonia – also known as the Gävle Symphony Orchestra – is the second event in the Fairfield Halls’ international orchestra series.

Next Monday’s concert features Serbian virtuoso violinist Nemanja Radulovic playing Tchaikovsky’s concerto.

Radulovic, whose recording of the same piece has been commended in Gramophone Magazine, has appeared with many of the world’s leading orchestras.

The concert, conducted by the Phiharmonia’s director, Jaime Martín, will open with “A Merry Overture Op. 14”, a work by Swedish composer Bo Linde.

Linde’s works, which include orchestral, chamber and vocal music, often explore themes of nature and the human experience, and draw inspiration from Swedish folk music and poetry. He is among the most notable 20th Century neoclassical composers.

“We are very lucky, because our soloist is one of the most amazing, exciting, original musicians I know: Nemanja Radulovic,” said Martín. “I cannot wait to be with all of you with the Swedish Philharmonia.”

Also on the Fairfield Halls’ international series is the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine, who will be performing in Croydon in October.

Fairfield Halls’ acoustics are considered among the best in the UK. With this series, the venue is honouring its long and prestigious history of staging concerts by some of the world’s most notable classical artists and symphony orchestras.

Inspiring the next generation of classical music lovers, the venue is making tickets for under-18s free (when accompanied by an adult), and helping people spread the cost of seeing world-class music with a multi-buy discount of up to 15per cent off.

Tickets are now on sale. More information and booking links available at fairfield.co.uk

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

