XR protesters highlight Thames Water’s crappy performance

Extinction Rebellion Croydon is demanding that Thames Water stop illegally pouring untreated sewage into streams and rivers, and that they cease the payment of all bonuses, dividends and excessive executive wages until they have fixed the growing environmental disasters caused by years of excessive profit-taking and underinvestment.

Water companies pumped raw sewage into Britain’s seas and rivers for more than 9million hours over 2016-2021, an increase of 2,553per cent over five years.

Thames Water, which serves 15million people in and around the capital, has been named as one of the worst offenders.

Research shows the sewage overspills result from lack of infrastructure investment, which leads to environmental deterioration and presents a human health hazard.

To highlight Thames Water’s shitty reputation, Extinction Rebellion Croydon staged a protest at the company’s Beddington sewage treatment plant over the weekend. Unlike Thames Water, XR Croydon cleaned up their mess afterwards.

According to Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty, in a joint statement with Ofwat and the Environment Agency: “Nobody wants a child to ingest human faeces…

“The principal public health responsibility for ensuring human faeces and viable human faecal bacteria do not get into waterways people might use recreationally rests squarely with the water companies and their directors.”

Thames Water boss Sarah Bentley received a £727,000 bonus in 2022, on top of her £2million salary. This happened just as the Environment Agency condemned Thames Water over pollution.

More than three-quarters of the water industry in England is owned by international investment funds, private equity firms and businesses registered in tax havens. Since privatisation, these firms have paid out dividends of £65.9billion.

Extinction Rebellion is inviting everyone to Westminster next month to demand a safer, more equal future for all. Find out more here: https://extinctionrebellion.uk/the-big-one/

Read more: River from Tory Philp’s constituency runs brown with sewage

Read more: Paul Whitehouse hits out at ‘liquid death’ sewage dumps in UK rivers

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

