The Downsview Players in The 39 Steps, May 18-20

Join the Downsview Players in SE19 this May 18, 19 and 20 for The 39 Steps – a comedy spy thriller!

Richard Hannay is on the run and racing against time to save the country! His only hindrance is a cast of outrageous characters with implausible accents… oh, and a moving train, a biplane attack and a perilous drop from the Forth Bridge.

This comedy spy thriller is an affectionate parody of Hitchcock’s classic film, and is crammed with inventive stagecraft, thrilling chases, daring escapades — and a dash of old-fashioned romance. Suitable for ages 8-108.

Be thrilled, be intrigued, be on the edge of your seat!

Tickets on sale now! Online: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/thedownsviewplayers

Box Office: 020 8405 6134

Price: £10 (plus booking fee online or on the phone); £11 on the door.

Venue: Downsview Methodist Church Hall, Waddington Way, Upper Norwood, SE19 3XH

Dates: May 18, 19 and 20

Time: Doors open 7.30pm for 8pm start. Saturday 20th includes a matinee where doors open at 1.30pm for a 2pm start.

