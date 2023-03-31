All change! Rail works close part of tram network for eight days

There’s to be a closure of the London Trams network in central Croydon, for more than a week over the Easter holidays for “essential engineering works”, according to Transport for London.

Maintenance works see the parts of the tram network closed regularly during public holiday periods.

The latest one comes into force from Friday April 7 until Saturday April 15, when there will be no tram service between Reeves Corner and East Croydon via Church Street and West Croydon.

Trams will run between the following stops:

Wimbledon and Reeves Corner

East Croydon and New Addington

East Croydon and Beckenham Junction

East Croydon and Elmers End (except morning and evenings)

The works being undertaken will see approximately 120 metres of track replaced on Church Street between the junction of Middle Street and Old Palace Road.

“Services will resume on Sunday April 16,” TfL says.

“This work is essential to ensure tram reliability is maintained and services can run smoothly.”

During the works TfL says, “Journey times will be longer and customers may wish to use an alternative route.”

Mark Davis, TfL’s general manager for London Trams, said: “This maintenance work is vital to ensure customers continue to receive a reliable service and I would like to thank them for their patience while it takes place. The work will greatly improve reliability and make journeys smoother and more pleasant for our customers.”

Work will take place 24 hours a day to ensure customer disruption is kept to a minimum. As they say on each occasion that they close down part of the network, “TfL will also use this opportunity to undertake a number of other tasks to reduce the need and frequency of future closures including drainage works, fencing repairs and vegetation removal.”

Hopper fares will continue to be available for adult pay-as-you-go customers, giving unlimited journeys on buses and trams for £1.75 when made within one hour of touching in. So it is feasible to travel from, say, New Addington to Wimbledon, with a brisk walk down the hill from East Croydon to Reeves Corner to pick up a second tram while only paying one fare. But still inconvenient.

Information regarding these temporary changes and travel advice will be displayed at local tram stops and customers are encouraged to plan ahead and consider alternative travel options.

For updates on all TfL travel services and to help plan your journeys, click here.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

