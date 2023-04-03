Four officers injured as youth fighting breaks out in Bromley

Croydon town centre is not alone in having problems with youth violence, as an incident at The Glades, Bromley’s shopping centre, on Friday afternoon demonstrated, with four police officers suffering injury while performing their duties, and six arrests made.

A dispersal order was applied in the area on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police were called at 3.07pm on March 31 to reports of disorder in the shopping centre on Bromley High Street.

According to a Met statement, a large group of youths was behaving in an anti-social manner and refusing to disperse.

Videos circulated on social media show fighting in a clothes store, as bystanders filmed the incident on their mobile phones and others screamed and cheered.

One young person was arrested for breaching a dispersal order. Five were arrested on suspicion of assault and causing an affray.

The injuries to the police were not life-threatening.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

