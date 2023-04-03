Four officers injured as youth fighting breaks out in Bromley

Croydon town centre is not alone in having problems with youth violence, as an incident at The Glades, Bromley’s shopping centre, on Friday afternoon demonstrated, with four police officers suffering injury while performing their duties, and six arrests made.
A dispersal order was applied in the area on Saturday.
The Metropolitan Police were called at 3.07pm on March 31 to reports of disorder in the shopping centre on Bromley High Street.
According to a Met statement, a large group of youths was behaving in an anti-social manner and refusing to disperse.
Videos circulated on social media show fighting in a clothes store, as bystanders filmed the incident on their mobile phones and others screamed and cheered.
One young person was arrested for breaching a dispersal order. Five were arrested on suspicion of assault and causing an affray.
The injuries to the police were not life-threatening.
