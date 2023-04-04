Murder investigation underway after shooting in Mitcham

Posted on April 4, 2023 by insidecroydon

The police have begun a murder investigation after a man, in his 20s, was shot dead on Croydon Road, Mitcham, close to the junction with Beddington Lane, in the early hours of this morning.

The Met Police said it was called at about 02.25am. The man was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service but died a short time later.

The Met say a crime scene remained in place and no arrests had been made.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing to inform next of kin.

“At this early stage it is believed the man had suffered a gunshot injury.”

Passersby in and around the Croydon Road and Beddington Lane area on Monday night who saw anything suspicious are urged to get in contact with police.

Motorists with dash cams are asked to check their footage to see if anything relevant to the inquiry has been captured.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting CAD616/4Apr, or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

  • If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
  • As featured on Google News Showcase
  • Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content
  • ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Crime and tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply