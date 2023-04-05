Oxygen provides a breath of fresh air for kids’ holiday activities

Inside Croydon is putting some real bounce into kids’ Easter holidays, offering 12 free jump passes for the bigger, better and bouncier Oxygen Croydon trampoline park at the Colonnades, off the Purley Way.

Oxygen Croydon is having the finishing touches added to a £1.23million makeover before a grand re-opening next Wednesday, April 12.

The 31,560 sq feet indoor trampoline and activity attraction will be offering an entirely new supercharged experience for all the family, from toddlers to teens.

Oxygen has been operating in Croydon for six years, and the redevelopment follows in-depth customer research and insights from their customers.

The investment includes new parkour bounce zone, inflatable obstacle course, six new climbing challenges, a mega airbag with a camera to beam out footage of jumpers’ flips, tricks and dives, as well as 65 interconnected trampolines, a super squishy activity pit with rope ladder and dodgeball courts.

The revamped park will also feature reaction walls, a new experience tunnel, dedicated toddler areas, sensory and soft play areas, and nine new party rooms.

The birthday party offering will also include a personalised birthday Halo, dedicated party host, specialist AV systems customisable for each child’s birthday wish and high-tech video playback of the party goers’ time in the air.

Steve Wilson is the MD of Oxygen Activity Parks. He told Inside Croydon: “Our Bouncer team adds a special magic to the Oxygen experience – leading on challenges, games, hosting birthday parties and showing off a whole new round of tricks and flips.

“In-depth team training is key to keeping this magic alive and making each visit to Oxygen a unique and fresh experience.

“Oxygen opened in Croydon in 2017. During this time we have conducted on-going customer research and we know what Oxygen visitors love and what they want more of. It’s very exciting to be able to make these wishes a reality in South Croydon.

“We feel this investment and refurbishment is really moving the dial on what customers can expect from an indoor leisure park. We love being part of the Croydon community and are proud of the fun and health benefits that our park brings.”

Oxygen’s consumer insights also indicated a demand for an enhanced adult relax area. As a result a lounge, away from the main activity area, has also been designed, along with an extensively remodelled café that will offer vastly increased food and beverage ranges.

Tickets for Oxygen Croydon can be booked now at www.oxygenfreejumping.co.uk/croydon.

