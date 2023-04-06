Purley BID offers to take families on a high street spring safari

Posted on April 6, 2023 by insidecroydon

Purley BID has teamed up with digital experience company High Street Safari to run a free family trail in Purley over the Easter holiday and coming weeks.

This innovative experience lets families track down 10 Easter eggs from the land of Springtopia, where spring animals are having an art competition. Players can guess which animal painted each egg and then scan a QR code to reveal them in augmented reality.

There are fun riddles and challenges to do along the way and at the end each family wins a free, e-book to read at home.

The Business Improvement District’s idea is to encourage families to come into Purley and get kids out of the house and walking.

The Springtopia trail is located at locations around Purley town centre and takes about 45 minutes to complete, or can be completed in more than one visit.

The trail works without the need for families to download or sign up to anything and works on any smart device. While it has been designed so that there is no need to go inside the venues, some participating businesses are offering discounts and vouchers to come in while you visit.

To find out more about the trail, visit the Purley BID website.

