Woman dies in Wimbledon fire as 14 evacuated from homes

April 5, 2023

A woman, thought to be in her 70s, died in a house fire in Wimbledon last night.

Tragedy: the cause of the house fire in Wimbledon is under investigation

About 60 firefighters were called out to the end-of-terrace house on Rotherwood Close just before 11pm.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the London Fire Brigade said.

The police are working to locate and inform her next of kin.

More than a dozen people had to be evacuated from surrounding homes as a precaution.

A spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade said, “The ground and first floors of an end-of-terraced house were destroyed by fire. Half of the roof was also damaged.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued a woman from the first floor of the property. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A woman from a neighbouring property was treated by London Ambulance Service crews for smoke inhalation. Around 14 people were evacuated from surrounding properties as a precaution.”

Fire crews from New Malden, Wimbledon, Mitcham, Tooting “and surrounding fire stations”, according to the LFB, attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and Metropolitan Police.

