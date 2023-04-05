World Cup-winner gets South Norwood primary to Twickenham

Pupils from South Norwood Primary School enjoyed a trip to Twickenham Stadium after receiving free tickets from Jason Robinson, England’s try-scorer in their 2003 World Cup final victory.

Robinson donated the generous gift as part of his PE Pro partnership, working with schools to make a difference by ensuring that children are receiving the highest-quality physical education.

The South Norwood Primary pupils got to see England’s Six Nations Championship match against Italy, which the hosts won 31-14.

PE Pro was set up with the belief that every child should receive fun, high-quality PE lessons, helping children develop a love for school PE lessons and ultimately go on to lead a healthy, active, lifestyle.

A professional sports background, and academics provided by doctors and professors, accredited by The Association of PE, have been blended together to create this unique product. The app enables teachers to upskill, and deliver high-quality PE, in confidence. In total there are more than 1,250 PE videos and lesson plans to cover every aspect of the PE curriculum.

Melody Berthoud, South Norwood Academy’s head, said: “Our children were absolutely delighted to go to Twickenham. This was an absolutely extraordinary experience for them, and it was so generous of Jason Robinson to donate these tickets – we cannot thank him enough!

“It was a really unexpected bonus to come from working with PE Pro. It has already proven really effective at helping our children live healthy and active lives, and we are all very pleased with the results so far.”

