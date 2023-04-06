NHS to roll-out spring booster covid jabs for high-risk groups

The largest vaccination programme in history is continuing to expand with the offer of a targeted spring booster for those at highest risk of covid infection, including over 75s, those with a weakened immune system and older adult care home residents, NHS London has announced.

Following latest guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, an additional dose of the covid vaccination is recommended for a select group of people, to maximise protection against the covid virus throughout spring and summer.

The NHS will be contacting eligible Londoners over the coming weeks to book their top-up dose of the vaccine.

It will be the first time that millions of people across England will be sent their initial invitations through the NHS App, where they can also book their vaccination.

Text messages and letters will also be sent to those without the app or not actively using it.

There will be more than 300 sites around the capital offering the jab, with most appointments being delivered in communities by pharmacies and GPs.

The health service, now in its 75th year, has vaccinated more than 20 million people in London, saving countless lives.

The NHS National Booking System opened for eligible people to book the spring booster from April 5 for appointments in the capital beginning from Monday April 17, with vaccination in care homes starting this week.

Eligible Londoners will be able to book their spring booster jab until June 30 via the National Booking System online here or by calling 119.

Additional information will be announced over the coming months regarding the next stage of the booster campaign for autumn.

“We have seen the success of the covid vaccination over the past few years which has allowed us to live without restriction and getting a booster jab when offered remains the best method of protection,” said Dr Chris Streather, medical director for the NHS in London.

“This is particularly important for those who are deemed at highest risk, including older people and those who are immunosuppressed where the consequences of catching covid can be more detrimental to health.

“While we are still aware of covid infections in the community and in hospitals, I would encourage those who are contacted by the NHS in London to take up this latest offer to ensure maximum protection.”

