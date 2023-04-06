There’s something for everyone to enjoy in our year of Culture

CROYDON COMMENTARY: The council’s cabinet member responsible for the arts, Councillor ANDY STRANACK, pictured above (he’s the one not wearing a tracksuit) outlines his plans for the Borough of Culture

Last weekend saw the launch of This is Croydon, a year-long celebration of the diverse communities and cultures that make up Croydon.

The first weekend of events saw Fairfield Halls buzzing with a concert hosted by London Mozart Players and combining different genres of music, visual and performing arts showcasing the very best talent that makes up Croydon. As Inside Croydon states, the standing ovation was well-deserved, and the four-star review in The Times summed it up rather well: “Oratorio of Hope – could this be a new start for Croydon?”

This is Croydon is a big, bold and cross-cultural celebration of the borough’s unique identity, heritage and character. Running until March 2024, it will celebrate Croydon as London’s most innovative and dynamic borough.

The programme is headlined with new events and commissions from leading international artists and emerging home-grown talent. It includes year-long schemes to enable sector development and more than 40 projects of varying scales supported via the This is Croydon Ignite fund.

The programme continues to develop; still to come is the announcement of a small grant scheme and community join-in programmes which will enable hundreds of grassroots activities led by organisations in every corner of the borough to take part.

But This is Croydon is more than a series of events, it is shining a spotlight on the creative and cultural sectors across Croydon. It has attracted nearly £4million of investment into the town through direct grants from the Mayor of London, National Lottery Heritage Fund, Arts Council England and the Paul Hamlyn Foundation.

There are now six Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisations based in Croydon (previously there had only been one) – this also represents millions of pounds worth of new investment for the borough. The key role of National Portfolio Organisations is to develop cultural infrastructure and networks around Croydon, and this investment will boost the cultural sector across the town in the years ahead.

What’s more, Arts Council England has made Croydon a priority place for funding, so we should expect to see investment continuing long after the year of culture is over.

The development of the London Borough of Culture has been a true partnership between the council, the cultural sector and key businesses across Croydon. A steering group of more than 30 cultural organisations has developed the programme and the Croydon Cultural network, which includes more than 600 individuals, has acted as a sounding board. Through the Croydon BID and Purley BID and Crystal Palace Football Club, the business community are playing a key role in making the year-long celebration a success.

The series of events will launch music and heritage trails across the town, new productions, public art, street festivals, parties in parks and performances by international acts.

To keep up to date with everything that is going on throughout the year, please visit culturecroydon.com and sign up to the various social media channels. The vast majority of events will be free and the rich diversity of events means that there should be something for everyone to enjoy.

Andy Stranack is the Conservative Party councillor for Selsdon Vale and Forestdale ward and cabinet member for communities and culture

Croydon Commentary provides a platform for any of our readers to offer their personal views about what matters to them in and around the borough. To submit an article for publication, just email us at inside.croydon@btinternet.com, or post your comment to an Inside Croydon article that has caught your attention

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

