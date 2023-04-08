Detectives name 22-year-old Mitcham Common murder victim

Detectives investigating Tuesday’s murder near Mitcham Common have identified the victim as 22-year-old Tyrese Miller.

A post-mortem examination conducted earlier this week confirmed that Miller had died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Newspaper reports suggest that as a young boy, Miller had attended the £7,000 per year Cumnor House prep school in South Croydon.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are first and foremost with Mr Miller’s family who are understandably devastated by their loss.

“Our job is to get the answers they deserve and our investigation is already progressing at pace.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the Croydon Road area in the early hours of Tuesday morning to contact us, especially anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage.

“There are also people out there who will know the individual or individuals responsible for this murder.

“We would urge you to contact us immediately via 101 with reference CAD 616/04Apr or to contact independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously. You can also upload information and images online.”

Police were called at approximately 02.25am on Tuesday, April 4, to reports of a man found injured in Croydon Road, near the junction with Beddington Lane in Mitcham. Miller was found on a section of the busy road where there was no pavement, next to Mitcham Common golf course.

Police officers and London Ambulance Service attended, but despite the best efforts of the emergency services, Miller died there a short time later. His next of kin have been informed.

A report in the Evening Standard quoted a “family friend”, Vicki Middleton. “We’ve known Tyrese since he was a little boy in knee-high socks at Cumnor House school, where he attended with Matthew our son.

“Tyrese was a lovely boy, always polite and smiling and his mum was his biggest fan. She is an amazing woman and mother.

“We are absolutely devastated to hear this tragic news, there are simply no words that can explain the heartache his family must be going through.

“Matt has been on the phone all day with his old school friends and I know they are all absolutely heartbroken over the news.”

