Community mural painting at Zodiac Court this weekend

The Big Common Colouring-In community project in Broad Green this weekend aims to transform 52sqm in front of Zodiac Court, part of the building where Channel 4’s cult comedy Peep Show was set.

Led by the talented local artist Becky James from Sketchology.co.uk and Adam Yasir from the nearby Rosa Parked Café, this project, they say, “promises to be a powerful statement of unity through art”.

James and Yasir “aim to guide community members in creating an inclusive mural filled with inspiring imagery and phrases that promote togetherness, belonging, and empowerment”.

As reported last month, the developers who own Zodiac Court and Zodiac House propose to transform some of what was a previously forbidding bit of concrete car park into a new public space, Broad Green Common.

Ahead of this weekend’s mass mural-painting, Yasir said, “The Big Common Colouring-In will showcase Broad Green Common’s unique identity, diverse community, and rich heritage in celebration of Croydon’s recognition as London Borough of Culture 2023.

“Created in collaboration between Big Local Broad Green and Common Projects, this vibrant mural provides an inclusive and creative space for the Broad Green community to connect, learn, and engage.”

The project has been made possible thanks to generous support from funders Steve Sanham and Alex Hall, Common Projects and Big Local Broad Green’s leads and steering group members.

The Big Common Colouring-In is taking place on Saturday and Sunday, April 15 and 16, from 10am to 5pm at 161 London Rd, CR0 2RJ.

