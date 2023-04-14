Engineering works on tram network extended until Monday

The engineering works that have seen part of the London Tram network in central Croydon closed since the start of the Easter weekend will not be completed on schedule, with the closures now extended to next Monday, April 17.

No service: trams won’t be stopping at Reeves Corner, or other town centre stops, at least until Monday

Transport for London made the announcement of the delayed re-opening of the network this afternoon.

The “essential works” began on April 7, Good Friday, and were supposed to be completed tomorrow, April 15. Nine days were originally scheduled to replace just 120 metres of track on Church Street, between the junction of Middle Street and Old Palace Road.

Last month, TfL had promised that services would resume on Sunday April 16.

The works have meant that there is no tram service between Wandle Park and East Croydon via Church Street and West Croydon.

“The closure has been extended by a day to allow for the completion of essential engineering works to improve the tramway,” TfL said today.

This is the second time in a few months that a modest stretch of track replacement works has taken longer than was promised by TfL. Scheduled works to replace track near Mitcham, conducted over the Christmas break, also over-ran.

The latest announcement means that, at least until Monday, trams will run between:

  • Wimbledon and Wandle Park
  • East Croydon and New Addington
  • East Croydon and Beckenham Junction
  • East Croydon and Elmers End (except morning and evenings)

TfL has promised that the service from Wimbledon would run as far as Reeves Corner, although this was not the case last week, and is even contradicted by advice provided on their own Journey Planner website.

There have been no tram replacement buses laid on, with those wishing to travel from east of East Croydon to destinations towards Wimbledon needing to walk the mile or so through to Wandle Park.

“Please check before you travel, allow more time for your journey and where possible consider using alternative rail services, local buses, walking, or cycling,” Mark Davis, TfL’s general manager of the tram network, said, not at all helpfully.

They suggest using Journey Planner and TfL Go app to help plan your journey.

