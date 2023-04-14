Croydon teen is found guilty of murder of Croydon teen

A jury at the Central Criminal Court this afternoon took just three hours of deliberation to find an unnamed teenager guilty of the December 2021 murder of Zaian Aimable-Lina in Ashburton Park.

Both the victim and his attacker were 15 years old at the time of the murder.

Aimable-Lina was stabbed three times, including in the heart.

His assailant, now 17 but who cannot be identified because he is under 18, was also found guilty of possession of an article with a blade.

Aimable-Lina was one of five Croydon teenagers who were murdered on the streets of Croydon in 2021, the most murdered teenagers of any London borough that year. The youngest victim was 14.



During the course of the trial at the Old Bailey the jury heard how Aimable-Lina was chased through the park by the defendant and was found by his friends lying on the ground.

Aimable-Lina had three “significant” knife wounds: one to the left elbow which nicked the bone; a two-inch-deep wound to the lower back; and a five-inch-deep injury to the chest that punctured his heart and lung, causing “massive blood loss”.

His friends flagged down a passing police car, but despite the efforts of an ambulance crew, he was pronounced dead soon after.

Sentencing in the case was adjourned until May 26.

