Illustrated talk: Hidden meaning of the Coronation, May 3

Posted on April 18, 2023 by insidecroydon

For the first time in the Phoenix Retirement Association’s 30-year history, they are holding a meeting on a day other than Monday.

“We normally meet at the Phoenix Community Centre, Westow Street, on the second Monday of each month, but this year we have the unique situation of these Mondays being bank holidays, when the centre is closed, in two successive months, April and May.

“Our members didn’t want to wait three months to meet, and Robert Stephenson has a very special talk upon The Hidden Meaning of The Coronation which would be an excellent preparation for anyone planning to watch the ceremony.

“So come along on the preceding Wednesday, May 3, for an insight into what the ceremonials will involve.”

1 Response to Illustrated talk: Hidden meaning of the Coronation, May 3

  1. David White says:
    April 18, 2023 at 12:17 pm

    Many monarchs and tyrants throughout history have claimed that they are ordained by God. This has often been a useful instrument to enable them to retain power and prestige. But surely few believe in it these days?

    Reply

