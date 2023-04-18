Illustrated talk: Hidden meaning of the Coronation, May 3

For the first time in the Phoenix Retirement Association’s 30-year history, they are holding a meeting on a day other than Monday.
“We normally meet at the Phoenix Community Centre, Westow Street, on the second Monday of each month, but this year we have the unique situation of these Mondays being bank holidays, when the centre is closed, in two successive months, April and May.
“Our members didn’t want to wait three months to meet, and Robert Stephenson has a very special talk upon The Hidden Meaning of The Coronation which would be an excellent preparation for anyone planning to watch the ceremony.
“So come along on the preceding Wednesday, May 3, for an insight into what the ceremonials will involve.”
