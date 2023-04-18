TfL issues travel advice for Coronation bank holiday weekend

Transport for London has issued its advice to those visiting the capital for the Coronation next month – with the disruption having started overnight this week.

There is a bank holiday weekend from May 6 to May 8, with the Coronation taking place on the Saturday.

“To support the delivery of infrastructure and preparations for the event, localised temporary vehicle restrictions will be implemented overnight on April 17-18 and May 2-3,” TfL’s latest travel update states.

“Our public transport network will be running with no planned closures on the day of the Coronation, Saturday May 6, to support customers travelling around London. Night Tube and Overground services will be running on Friday 5 and Saturday May 6.

“Our services may be very busy, particularly on Saturday at key transport interchanges, but customers will be able to get to where they need to go. Some short-term safety measures such as queuing, temporary station or road closures, or changes to the way customers enter or exit a station may be necessary.

“Due to road closures, some bus routes in the Westminster area will be diverted or will stop short of their destination. For the latest information on how buses are running, see TfL’s bus status updates.

“People should avoid driving in central London and use routes that avoid the area if they are not attending the events.

“You can cycle on many of the roads that are closed to motor traffic, however central London will be very busy and it may be too crowded to cycle in some areas.

“Please follow the instructions of stewards and police. Many popular locations, especially around central London and The Royal Parks, are walkable as well.”

Advice for getting around London over the Coronation bank holiday weekend:

Plan ahead and check your travel

Allow more time for your journey

If your destination is not in central London, you will have a quicker and more comfortable journey if you travel around central London

Use TfL’s travel tools for the latest information

