TfL issues travel advice for Coronation bank holiday weekend

Posted on April 18, 2023 by insidecroydon

Transport for London has issued its advice to those visiting the capital for the Coronation next month – with the disruption having started overnight this week.

Public transport: the Tube system is likely to be packed with monarchists over the Coronation weekend

There is a bank holiday weekend from May 6 to May 8, with the Coronation taking place on the Saturday.

“To support the delivery of infrastructure and preparations for the event, localised temporary vehicle restrictions will be implemented overnight on April 17-18 and May 2-3,” TfL’s latest travel update states.

“Our public transport network will be running with no planned closures on the day of the Coronation, Saturday May 6, to support customers travelling around London. Night Tube and Overground services will be running on Friday 5 and Saturday May 6.

“Our services may be very busy, particularly on Saturday at key transport interchanges, but customers will be able to get to where they need to go. Some short-term safety measures such as queuing, temporary station or road closures, or changes to the way customers enter or exit a station may be necessary.

“Due to road closures, some bus routes in the Westminster area will be diverted or will stop short of their destination. For the latest information on how buses are running, see TfL’s bus status updates.

“People should avoid driving in central London and use routes that avoid the area if they are not attending the events.

“You can cycle on many of the roads that are closed to motor traffic, however central London will be very busy and it may be too crowded to cycle in some areas.

“Please follow the instructions of stewards and police. Many popular locations, especially around central London and The Royal Parks, are walkable as well.”

Advice for getting around London over the Coronation bank holiday weekend:

For more information visit:

  • If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
  • As featured on Google News Showcase
  • Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content
  • ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in London-wide issues, TfL, Transport and tagged , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

1 Response to TfL issues travel advice for Coronation bank holiday weekend

  1. Pete Jenkins says:
    April 18, 2023 at 12:00 pm

    It’s going to be fun for the Palace supporters trying to cross London that day to get to Tottenham. The Premier League usually annoy everybody by changing fixture dates, so why haven’t they been sensible this time and made life easier for the supporters? Because they probably don’t care.

    Reply

Leave a Reply