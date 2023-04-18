Reach for the skies: Streatham Common Kite Day set to return

After a covid-enforced gap, the Streatham Common Kite Day returns next month for its 22nd staging.

The organisers claim the Streatham Common Kite Day is London’s only free family-friendly kite festival, combining world-class displays with the opportunity to fly your own kite.

Thousands attended the last kite day in 2019, and this year’s event, on Sunday May 14 from 11am to 5pm, promises the same mix of expert displays with delicious food and drink on offer at the stalls.

Enthusiasts from around the world will be flying kites of all shapes and sizes, from a postage stamp through to a life-sized blue whale that is more than 100 feet long.

Team Spectrum will be dancing their kites to music, while the Flying Fish – a husband and wife double act who are former national kite champions – will also be putting on a display. And there will be NASAman, whose kite helps lift him up into the sky, but not quite into space.

Streatham Common Kite Day is not just for the experts. “Bring a kite or buy one at the pop-up kite shops and fly it there over the Common,” the organisers say.

Caroline Hewitt, from the Friends of Streatham Common, who organise the event, said, “Streatham Common Kite Day is back after a few years and we think it’s going to be better than ever – we’ve got more incredible kite displays, more food stalls, a super bar and even more kite shops.

“We’ve been drawing crowds to gaze in wonder at incredible feats of air acrobatics for over 20 years. There’s always a great atmosphere at Streatham Kite Day – we’ll have live music, people can explore the many stalls and there’s plenty of local food and drink.

“Entry is free and the event is run by volunteers. Any profits will help make the Common and its gardens even more beautiful, so there’s even more reason to attend.”

Food stalls booked in to attend the kite day include Lucknow 2 London, award-winning Streatham fish specialist and deli Fish Tale, a bar run by Streatham Common’s Inkspot Brewery, plus there’s live music from Rapture Riders.

There is also plenty of room for picnics.

There will also be bouncy castles and face painting for children. Community groups are well represented with stalls for the curious visitor keen to find out more about the area or join one of the area’s local groups or societies.

Any profits made at kite day are invested in the conservation and maintenance of Streatham Common and the Rookery Gardens.

The organisers are encouraging people to share their Kite Day pictures and experiences on social media using #StreathamKiteDay.

Find out more about Streatham Common Kite Day, including directions and instructions on how to make your own kite at streathamkiteday.org.uk

