Foxley Lane care home is inviting community groups to lunch

The residents of Chestnut Gardens extended a warm welcome to their friends from the Selsdon and Sanderstead Rotary yesterday.

Chestnut Gardens, on Foxley Lane in Purley, is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the country’s largest care providers, supporting older people living independent lives. Barchester Healthcare has more than 12,000 residents across 248 homes and hospitals for short breaks to long-term stays.

Chestnut Gardens provides dementia care, residential care and respite care.

The Rotary club members meet every week and usually have to pay for their lunch at their regular venue. This week, their lunch was paid for by Chestnut Gardens.

“We’re keen to not only be a big part of the local community, but to ensure we do all we can to help the great work of local charities,” said Louise Wood, one of the Chestnut Gardens staff.

Chestnut Gardens is seeking other local groups who would be interested in enjoying a lunch at the home in Purley. Any groups interested, or for more information, contact Louise Wood at louise.wood@barchester.com

