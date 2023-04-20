Chestnut Gardens residents make some new furry friends

To mark Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, staff and residents at Barchester Healthcare’s Chestnut Gardens home in Purley were treated to a visit from some beautiful therapy pets.
The pair of cockapoos caused a great deal of excitement with the residents at the Foxley Lane home.
“All of the residents enjoyed the visit, they petted and fed the animals, who seemed to appreciate meeting their new friends,” said Louise Wood, a member of Chestnut Gardens staff.
“Animals have a wonderful calming effect and the residents love to stroke them, talk to them and play with them.”
And according to the dogs’ owner, “It was lovely to see the residents getting so much pleasure from the visit, I think it is fair to say Maisie and Baxter have a new fan club!”
Gayane Selimyan, the home’s general manager, said: “All our residents are fascinated by animals so we were delighted that Maisie and Baxter were able to visit.
“It was brilliant to be able to ask Ruth questions about working with the animals and what it is like to look after them. We loved hearing all about their different personalities.”
Chestnut Gardens is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the country’s largest care providers. Chestnut Gardens provides dementia care, residential care and respite care.
For more information please contact Gayane Selimyan on 020 8176 9360
