Wilderness Garden seeks volunteers for its Big Help Out day

The Big Help Out is coming to Croydon as part of the King’s Coronation celebration.

King Charles III is inviting everyone to volunteer for their favourite cause on Monday May 8. And there’s an opportunity to be part of this Big Help Out at The Wilderness garden in Shirley from 10am to 3pm.

The Wilderness is a historic four-acre garden situated within MHA Hall Grange, a care home that offers residential and dementia care for up to 86 people.

Susanne Haynes, the community coordinator, said: “The Big Help Out is an open community event to encourage members of the public to come and see this great space.

“Being involved with nature has so many benefits, not only will members of the public pick up new skills by participating in maintaining the garden but will interact with others. There is also a huge therapeutic benefit of being outdoors and connecting with nature.

“Those interested will have to book tickets, it’s a free event and is open to young and old.

“Earlier this month we had a Young Onset Dementia activity day which looked into supporting younger people living with dementia. There is growing evidence that access to the outdoors and nature can have an important role supporting you if you are living with dementia.

“The wonderful variety of experiences in a garden and nature mean it can be tailored to support your own wellbeing.

“We are hoping for a big turnout for the Big Help Out.”

To book your tickets, click here

