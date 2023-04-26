MP Jones: Time for Westfield to grasp Croydon opportunity

Sarah Jones, the MP for Croydon Central, today responded to the news that Westfield’s parent company had bought out Hammerson’s half-share in the Croydon Partnership, including the Centrale shopping mall, potentially removing the log-jam in the long-delayed redevelopment of Croydon town centre.
The MP said, “Yesterday we had the welcome news that Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has bought out Hammerson and acquired an outstanding stake.
“This has been on the cards for months and I hope it shows a real and lasting commitment from Westfield to the town of Croydon. Our town has been waiting for so long for change to the Whitgift Centre and town centre.
“There are two major challenges now. The first is to fix the basics in the Whitgift Centre and High Street – the leaky roof, the pigeons, graffiti, run-down shop fronts – and bring in some temporary ‘meanwhile use’, like pop-up shops or community spaces.
“The second challenge, of course, is the design that must now be developed, agreed and completed. I am hoping we will see a master plan agreed before the end of the year, and begin to see movement on site in 2024.
“The last time I met the chief executive of URW I told him about the wonderful place that Croydon is, its 1000-year history and its people. I talked about the huge potential in our town centre and the incredible opportunity to breathe life into our shopping centres.
“There are so many exciting things going on in Croydon: green shoots of regeneration with so much potential that will only keep growing and strengthening if Westfield grips this opportunity.
“I hope that this announcement is progress, and I will keep talking to Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, working constructively with them wherever I can.”
Really? I cannot see anything happening very quickly at the moment.
How did someone so naive ever survive to adulthood, let alone become an MP?
There could be a role for the Croydon MP’s to leverage out public subsidy for public transport investment and public housing subsidy to allow for more social housing to be provided as part of the scheme. This would help Westfield. Westfield in central Croydon unfortunately is a road based location so maybe getting government to relax the purse strings for TfL at Fiveways would allow traffic to flow better there both for the extra homes that will come on Purley Way and for traffic to Westfield. Repairing the flyover before it falls down would help too.
The Mayor should also look to cultivate an alternative retail offer at East Croydon, a part of the town which is more successful and a location now more relevant for sustainable development for retail than late 1950’s American style freeway car-borne based shopping. Having an alternative plan would keep Westfield having to make a competitive offer to Croydon.
Public transport provision, public transport policing and a greener town could be aided by an office workplace parking levy. The levy raises £10 million a year for Nottingham.
Green space provision is needed in part to replace the loss of green space at Queen’s Gardens. Green space happens in retail centres like Hakata in Fukuoka.
WTF? Are you serious? Croydon needs more traffic like it does muggers and chuggers and the proverbial hole in the head. There’s a climate emergency, remember?
Does that mean that Croydon Council will give all residents in the borough a refund on the 15% as now the money will be raking in
No.