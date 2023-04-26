Perry blasted after trying to take credit for Westfield’s new deal

Political correspondent WALTER CRONXITE on how elected Mayor’s grandstanding over a deal with which he had no involvement has been seen through by ordinary Council Tax-payers

Croydon Mayor Jason Perry came under fire last night, as he tried to take credit for the multi-million-pound commercial deal between Hammerson and Westfield’s parent company which ended the failed Croydon “partnership” between the international corporations that has left the town centre blighted for a decade.

Part-time Perry’s efforts to piggyback the commercial announcement brought ridicule from far and wide, with the impotent Town Hall Mayor described as “a mere spectator” as the wheels of big business begin to turn once more.

Nearly an hour after Unibail Rodamco Westfield’s PR agents had issued the news release – datelined Paris and Amsterdam; not Croydon – that they had bought out Hammerson, to pursue alone the redevelopment of Croydon town centre, once reckoned to be a £1.4billion scheme, Perry issued a grandiose statement on Croydon Tories’ social media.

It is notable that this was not an official statement from Croydon Council, who as the local planning authority will have a quasi-judicial role to play in any application from the developers, and therefore must be seen to remain impartial. So Perry’s cheerleading might jeopardise that. Instead, the council posted a carefully edited version of the URW statement on its website.

In a tweet from his personal account, Perry boasted: “I have been working closely with key partners to bring forward the redevelopment of the Whitgift Centre and wider regeneration of the town centre, and I welcome the agreement that has been reached for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to acquire the outstanding share of Croydon Partnership from Hammerson.”

Perry’s ill-considered statement drew the usual expressions of devoted arslikhan from Tory councillors who no one has ever heard from since the last elections, but also attracted a social media pile-on from residents and observers who clearly have lost patience with third-rate politicians over-promising and under-delivering.

“Are you taking the credit for a corporate firesale?” asked one, undoubtedly aware that Hammerson’s dire financial position had forced them to flog off the Centrale shopping mall for mere “tens of millions”.

“All hot air while residents of Croydon are suffering from the 15per cent Council Tax increase. Don’t take us for mugs!” wrote another.

Another suggested: “I can bet that Mr Jason Perry will finish his term without doing anything for the improvement of Croydon town centre.”

One Croydon resident asked: “Jayzus, do your press office just copy and paste from book of PR clichés?” To which the answer is: of course!

“The press release seems very vague, and meanwhile the town centre has effectively relocated itself to Purley Way,” said another.

And one astute observer, proving that Perry really cannot fool all the people all the time, wrote: “I see Jason Perry is taking all the credit for this news even though Hammerson’s major shareholders have all along forced them to dump £500million of assets by the end of 2023.”

Former editor of Property Week and Evening Standard columnist Peter Bill, taking his cue from Inside Croydon’s reporting of the wheeling and dealing, sounded more than a little careworn by the corporate speak included in the URW statement, adding the observation: “Dare I say it, but maybe something will happen now.”

Gareth Davies, who was the Croydon Sadvertiser’s chief reporter 10 years ago, sounded a similar note of world-weariness: “Hard to believe it’s 2023 and Croydon Council is still putting out hopeful press releases about Westfield and the Whitgift Centre.”

Stephen Mann, a Labour councillor in Croydon from 2014 to 2022, noted, “It’s been dead since 2016. It was marginal when it was signed. Even if they put in for planning today, you are unlikely to see a start on site until the next mayoral term.”

That is due to be 2026.

It is almost a full year since Tory Perry became Croydon’s first elected Mayor. But in the statement issued on behalf of URW yesterday, it revealed that the impotent Mayor had in fact done very little in the past 12 months, apart from wagging one of his pudgy fingers at the developers and telling them to get a bit of a move on.

“I have reconvened the Mayor’s town centre advisory board, which is working with key partners to drive forward the regeneration, and we look forward to seeing plans progress.”

“Reconvened”.

The statement also underlined Perry’s spectator status, as he watches “plans progress”.

Truth is, with URW undertaking some master planning this year, which may not emerge until October, it could be another 12-15 months before any renewed planning application – a third such application for the 25-acre site – is submitted to the pliant council for approval. It could, therefore, be 2025 at the earliest before any demolition or construction work begins. Mann’s prediction could be spot on.

One of Perry’s political opponents, Labour councillor Sean Fitzsimons, piped up in a Twitter thread last night. “Of course, Croydon Tories and the Mayor’s hangers-on are praising the elected Mayor for facilitating the buy-out of Hammersons by Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield. He had nothing to do it.”

Highlighting reports in the specialist press from 2021, Fitzsimons wrote, “Been on the cards the last two years. The surprise is why it has taken so long.

“The failure of the Croydon Partnership was the main reason nothing has happened since 2018. That plus covid, Brexit, changing shopping habits, and a Tory-made downturn in the UK economy were other key factors.

“The last three will still be a factor going forward.

“The lesson from Labour’s eight years [in charge of Croydon Council] is the council should be willing to publicly challenge the companies, and not just behind close doors.

“Sadly, we see Croydon Tories blowing their own trumpets, rather than waiting to see if URW actually deliver something tangible.”

Stuart King, the leader of the Labour opposition on the council, has meanwhile been silent on social media over this major development. That King works for a lobbying firm that specialises in mega-development schemes might have something to do with that…

Read more: Centrale’s owners set to sell-up to Westfield in cut-price deal

Read more: Crisis for Croydon as Westfield ‘reviews’ its £1.4bn scheme

Read more: Westfield scale down plans, leaving Croydon a ‘dead duckling’

Read more: Mary Portas, Westfield, Bradford and a £1bn hole in the ground

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

