Podcast: Croydon Insider – the Borough of Culture Special

Posted on April 27, 2023 by insidecroydon

One month into the Borough of Culture, being delivered with £1.2million of cash from the Mayor of London and the Arts Council, what has been its impact so far?

Indeed, for a year’s celebration launch staged in a cultural vacuum (Boozepark) and to which the Mayor himself didn’t bother to show up, has it made any impact at all?

To discuss all that, and what has been lined up as part of the Borough of Culture events, our guests for this latest round-table are Inside Croydon’s resident culture vulture, arts reviewer Ken Towl, Cheryl Fergus-Ferrell from Croydon FM (who, as we discover, have been inexplicably excluded from the Borough of Culture), South Norwood community activist Emma Hope-Fitch, and Neil Chandler, the former artistic director of the Fairfield Halls.

Download and listen in to half-an-hour’s on-point discussion of the arts scene in Croydon.

Plus, we also natter about some of the biggest stories on Inside Croydon in the past week.

The Croydon Insider is part of our Under The Flyover podcast strand, premium content made available first exclusively to patrons of Inside Croydon who, by paying £4.50 per month, receive a range of special offers, discounts and priority bookings, while supporting iC’s headline-making journalism, brought to you from the heart of the borough.

1 Response to Podcast: Croydon Insider – the Borough of Culture Special

  1. Lancaster says:
    April 27, 2023 at 12:14 pm

    Excellent Podcast, well worth listening to.

