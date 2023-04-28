Music school pupils to learn from the masters at Fairfield Halls

Pupils at the Fairfield Halls’ pioneering Yamaha Music School will get to play along with some of the world’s best musical talent with an exclusive pre-show event on Thursday May 25, ahead of the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra concert.

The Estonian National Symphony Orchestra will be perfroming the third concert in the Fairfield Halls’ International Orchestra Series, with world-renowned pianist Barry Douglas headlining with Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No2.

The ensemble will welcome the young pupils of London’s only Yamaha Music School from 4pm for an exclusive pre-concert workshop.

The youngsters will meet the musicians, experience the feeling of standing on stage and be invited to stay on for the concert for free.

The Yamaha pupils’ families will also be welcome, with 50per cent off tickets and exclusive discounts with the venue’s food vendors.

“We’re thrilled to be inviting these aspiring young musicians as guests of honour to this performance, and to share this world-class concert venue with them,” said Jonathan Higgins, the venue’s associate director.

“We’re encouraging young people because they’re the future of classical music. We hope this experience will inspire them to continue their journey.”

The Yamaha Music school offers music lessons (keyboards, singing, drums and flute) for more than 150 children aged from two years. Adults can also join the school to begin, or perhaps reignite, their musical journey, and can join Croydon Voices, the community choir that rehearses at the venue weekly.

With its International Orchestra Series, the Fairfield Halls is honouring its long and prestigious history of staging work by some of the world’s most notable classical artists and symphony orchestras.

Tickets for the concert for under-18s are free when accompanied by an adult.

Fairfield Halls will be the first London stop on the UK tour of the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine on Wednesday October 18. The Fairfield Halls is offering a multi-buy discount of up to 15per cent off tickets across its International Orchestra Series.

For the next concert in that series, the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Olari Elts, will open with Cantus in Memoriam, a work of Estonian composer Arvo Pärt, in honour of British Composer Benjamin Britten.

The programme will also feature Sibelius Symphony No5 and continue to celebrate the music of the British Isles with Song of Enchanter by Thea Musgrave.

Pianist Barry Douglas, who in 2021 was awarded a CBE for services to music and community relations, is acclaimed for his emotive and seemingly effortless performances of Rachmaninov’s challenging works, and maintains a busy international touring schedule.

Tickets are now on sale. More information and booking links available at fairfield.co.uk

