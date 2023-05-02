Police appeal for witnesses to stabbing at Sanderstead Station

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to a knife attack at Sanderstead Station on Saturday night.

A 27-year-old man was stabbed in the back, but is in a stable condition and his injuries are not thought to be life-changing.

The British Transport Police is handling the investigation.

Today, they told Inside Croydon: “Officers were called to Sanderstead railway station at 10.54pm on April 29 to reports of a stabbing.

“Paramedics also attended, and a 27-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment to a single stab wound on his back.

“His injury is not deemed life-threatening or life-changing.

“No arrests have been made in connection at this time, and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

“Witnesses, or anyone with information, can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 887 of 29 April.

“Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

