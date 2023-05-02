WIN!!! Tickets for Estonian orchestra’s Fairfield Halls concert

Inside Croydon subscribers can win a pair of tickets – worth almost £90 – for the next big international concert being staged at the Fairfield Halls’ world-renowned Concert Hall, by the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra on Thursday, May 25.

The Estonian National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Olari Elts, will be performing the third concert in the Fairfield Halls’ International Orchestra Series, with world-renowned pianist Barry Douglas headlining with Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No2.

And Inside Croydon is giving away THREE pairs of tickets for this gala performance in a simple competition exclusively for paid-up patrons to this website, who will be given the VIP treatment on the night, with a chilled glass of fizz for each winner and their guest upon arrival.

With its International Orchestra Series, the Fairfield Halls is honouring its long and prestigious history of staging work by some of the world’s most notable classical artists and symphony orchestras.

The Estonian National Symphony Orchestra, will open with Cantus in Memoriam, a work of Estonian composer Arvo Pärt, in honour of British Composer Benjamin Britten.

The programme will also feature Sibelius Symphony No5 and continue to celebrate the music of the British Isles with Song of Enchanter by Thea Musgrave.

Pianist Barry Douglas, who in 2021 was awarded a CBE for services to music and community relations, is acclaimed for his emotive and seemingly effortless performances of Rachmaninov’s challenging works, and maintains a busy international touring schedule.

The competition is open only fully paid-up patrons of Inside Croydon. Click here to sign up now as an Inside Croydon patron.

To win, all you have to do is email the correct answer to inside.croydon@btinternet.com with “ESTONIAN” in the subject header by midday on Friday, May 19, 2023.

As well as your answer, please include a daytime contact phone number and your postal address.

The first THREE correct answers chosen by the Editor’s blindfolded glamorous assistant will be declared the winners, and will be contacted in the following few days to arrange to receive their prizes.

So… Drum roll… Here’s the question:

David Lean, the Croydon-born Oscar-winning film director, notably chose Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No2 for the moving soundtrack of one of his finest movies.

Which one?

All you have to do now is:

Make sure you’re signed up as an Inside Croydon subscriber Email the correct answer to inside.croydon@btinternet.com with “ESTONIA” in the subject header Make sure you have done it before midday on May 19.

Usual Ts&Cs apply, no cash alternative to the prize and the Editor’s decision is final.

Good luck!

Tickets for the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra concert are now on sale, with those under-18 accompanied by an adult going free of charge. More information and booking links available at fairfield.co.uk

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

