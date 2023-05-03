Fining car drivers is not fine with pro-pollution Mayor Perry

CROYDON IN CRISIS: Not a single fine has been raised on one Healthy School Street after four months of a six-month trial, all because the council has failed to instal any ANPR cameras, leaving the cash-strapped authority missing out on huge sums of income.

EXCLUSIVE by STEVEN DOWNES

There is mounting evidence that, under the pro-pollution Tory Mayor Jason Perry, Croydon Council is deliberately undermining, even sabotaging, its own clean air and motor traffic reduction schemes.

Inside Croydon has received reports of missing ANPR cameras – Automatic Number Plate Recognition – from outside a handful of schools in the borough, and we have seen the official response to a Freedom of Information request that confirms that at one designated Healthy School Street there has not been a single penalty charge notice raised after four months of a six-month trial – all because the council has failed to instal the cameras to check the registrations of cars driving past the school.

“The scheme is clearly not active and a total white elephant,” a concerned parent of a pupil at the affected school told Inside Croydon. “It’s an absolute scandal.”

Motorists who drive down designated school streets without proper permits could face fines of up to £130 a time. Unless, that is, the council has failed to instal or switch on the cameras intended to police the use of the road.

This latest disconnect in the council’s traffic reduction schemes follows the cycle lane being installed along Brighton Road from Purley to the town centre, and then contractors hurriedly removing many of the reflective wands intended to keep cars and cyclists separate and safe.

Pro-pollution Perry has repeatedly spoken against the cycle lane through South Croydon, despite it being a scheme approved by Transport for London and funded with cash from central (ie. Conservative) government.

The part-time Mayor – who continues to hold four company directorships, including one with his building plastics family business – claims the cycle lane is somehow bad for business, though he has provided no evidence to support this opinion.

And when there was a Healthy School Street proposed for the benefit of young children attending three schools in South Croydon on a road that just happens to neighbour Perry’s £1million family home, the project was binned, mysteriously.

There are supposed to be Healthy School Streets at 42 locations around the borough currently, where the use of motor vehicles is carefully restricted at dropping-off and picking-up times during term time.

“Healthy School Streets aim to improve safety around schools and encourage more pupils to walk, cycle and scoot more often, by limiting motor traffic on the surrounding roads during school drop-off and pick-up times,” the council says.

Schools in Croydon Old Town – the Minster Nursery and Infant School and The Write Time School – were added to the HSS roster on March 13 this year, what was supposed to be the start of a six-month trial. Except that careful checking of the lampposts for the area near the schools has failed to locate any ANPR cameras installed – potentially rendering the entire trial period a waste of time, and money.

And it’s not as if Croydon Council doesn’t need a bit of extra cash at the moment.

Income from traffic fines and parking fees is supposed to be ring-fenced, to be used exclusively on transport infrastructure and travel passes for older residents.

At one point, according to the council’s own reports, it was being reckoned that £18million per year could be generated in traffic fines.

Croydon Council’s publicity surrounding the schemes has of late become more than a little biased, suggesting that the public should object about Healthy School Streets during the trial period, rather than inviting a more neutral comment.

Nearly 1,700 pupils, the youngest aged 11, attend Oasis Academy Shirley Park, where a Healthy School Street was introduced in January this year. But from what parents have told Inside Croydon, after four months, no cameras have ever been installed.

“It seems pretty clear to me that no enforcement cameras have been installed, rendering the whole thing pointless,” a concerned parent told Inside Croydon.

“The volume of traffic has slowly increased, as parents have cottoned on that they can get away with driving up to the school, as there’s no enforcement.

“It feels pretty scandalous to me to introduce these streets and not put cameras in. The council states that ‘data monitoring’ will be used to gauge effectiveness… which is pretty hard to do if there is no data.”

The original plans submitted by the council stated that the Healthy School Street would be enforced with ANPR cameras. Observations have shown what look like two camera poles, with a prominent blue outdoor power connector dangling from the top, but no cameras.

“Any evaluation period needs all the measuring infrastructure to be in place and operating before it can begin,” the parent said.

Parents and carers of children at the school had received a couple of emails late last year to advise that the Healthy School Street was about to be implemented and pointing them towards the council’s exemption permit site, while also warning that there would be a fine for travelling through the zone without a permit.

“For the first few weeks, it did have a real impact, and car numbers did drop. But as time has gone on, the volume of traffic has steadily increased and we’re back to people rat-running past the school to avoid the lights at the bottom of Spring Lane.

When Croydon Council was asked, via an FoI, for the total number of Penalty Charge Notices issued for the Stroud Green Way and Swinburn Crescent Healthy School Street for 2023 to late April, the official response came back:

“Zero (0) PCNs have been issued at this scheme since January 2023.”

As one environmental activist told Inside Croydon: “Without cameras, there is no enforcement. Without enforcement, there is no ring-fenced money from fines to cover costs and spend the excess on essential transport projects, such as filling potholes, supporting concessionary bus fares to help reduce congestion and other local transport projects that benefit high streets and local economies.”

An official council report from 2020, drafted by Steve Iles, the council’s director of public realm, sang the praises of automated systems. “Parking already uses ANPR… cameras at some locations in the borough and these have proved very successful, increasing compliance and operating 24/7 without the need for an operator to physically be present to tilt, pan and zoom the camera to record evidence,” the report stated.

“Parking services is a traffic management function that generates £18million of income per annum, and over £7.5million of that is from enforcement and permits which would not be processed successfully without a robust parking management system in place.”

The total income figure provided by Iles in his report has since been roundly repudiated in Mayor Perry’s latest budget-setting exercise. Although if no one is installing the cameras or switching them on, it ought not be much of a surprise that the fine revenue is not achieving the projections.

As the parent told Inside Croydon: “Failing to even install the infrastructure – that seems like acting in bad faith.

“At the very least, it can be cast as failing to take our children’s safety seriously. It feels very wrong.

“And if a scheme is not paying for itself with fine income, that, too, surely, will be used as an excuse for ditching it.”

This being Croydon, there is always a very strong chance that the absence of cameras at some schools is due to a council cock-up as much as any careful, nefarious plan. Other schools, where Healthy School Streets have been implemented, have had cameras working effectively, with drivers fined for breaking the rules.

When Jason Perry was standing for election as Mayor, one of the commitments he made was “to improving our local air quality in this climate emergency, because it is of national and local importance to take the urgent actions necessary to improve our environment in Croydon.

“This means tackling air pollution, as well as moving towards ending our reliance on non-renewable energy sources.”

But this is already looking like another of Mayor Perry’s broken election promises, like his pledge to re-open Purley Pool and his undertaking to bring the people who bankrupted the borough to justice.

More recently, in February this year, the Perry, by now Mayor and pocketing his £82,000 per year allowances, told what he may have assumed was a plaint audience that, “if we truly believe in Low Traffic Neighbourhoods, if we truly believe that walking and cycling is the way forward and the way that we create a more healthy environment, the way we do that is not by fining our residents.

“Any future schemes coming forward should not be based on fining residents in order to achieve it,” Perry said.

Pro-pollution Perry has already declared his opposition to cleaning up Croydon’s deadly and toxic air quality through the ULEZ extension.

Now, it is looking as if he wants to help law-breaking motorists dodge fines, too.

