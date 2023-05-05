Clancy moves up to top nurse job for NHS South West London

Elaine Clancy, the Chief Nurse at Croydon’s NHS Trust, working across Mayday and Purley hospitals, has been promoted to become the Chief Nursing Officer for the NHS across south-west London.

As Chief Nursing Officer, NHS South West London announced, Clancy “will have an integral role in developing plans to improve health and care services and be responsible for ensuring they become a reality for local people”.

“I have been part of the NHS in south-west London for 22 years and although we can be proud of our achievements to date, there is still much more we can do to support our local services deliver the best care possible,” said Clancy, who has worked in the NHS for 30 years.

“I am delighted to take on this new role and look forward to working with organisations, teams and individuals to drive forward plans for the benefit of our local people.

“Across south-west London there are huge differences in the health and wealth of our population – this significantly affects how long and how well people live, their mental and physical health, and a huge range of other issues. Making tangible inroads in tackling these ‘health inequalities’ can only be done if we all work together, which is why this common cause is at the centre of all the work we do.”

Sarah Blow, the chief executive of NHS South West London and the Integrated Care System, said: “Elaine has a proven track record of driving positive change to improve patient care and is already an asset to our local system. I look forward to working with her to support local people across south-west London to live well and ensure they receive the best possible care when they need it.”

Clancy will also be responsible for nursing and allied professional leadership, safeguarding, quality improvement and oversight, Continuing Health Care, Infection, Prevention and Control, as well as maternity and children’s health.

The appointment follows the planned departure of Dr Gloria Rowland, who is taking on a new role as Chief Nursing Officer at the new African Medical Centre of Excellence.

