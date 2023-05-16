Where you bin? Croydon wheelie turns up in west Africa

This image may have popped up on your interweb timeline at some point over the last few months. Your eyes are not deceiving you. This is not some AI image invention.

This really is a Croydon Council issue wheelie bin, though not one put out for collection anywhere in this borough.

According to a member of the Twitterati, this bin was sighted in Ghana, approximately 4,600 miles outside the regular Veolia bin collection routes. Try logging that on the council’s Crap App.

Previous iterations of the image have claimed it to be a sighting elsewhere in west Africa, such as Nigeria. The definite location is impossible to verify.

All that can be said is that it is definitely not Croydon High Street…

Questions arose about how the wheelie bin came to arrive in Africa, with one suggestion being that it served as a kind of cargo packaging, used to load product – washing detergent, for example – for shipping to tropical areas where the product is less readily available. Which seems plausible enough.

Though with a typical 240litre capacity bin costing more than £30 for a replacement, someone must have been looking at some hefty shipping charges.

If you have other ideas, do let us know in the comments below.

But it also raises another question: have other products of Croydon’s Binmageddon have made it to other parts of the world?

And what Croydon bin has managed to make it furthest from Fisher’s Folly on Katharine Street?

If you find any examples, you know where to post them…

We’ve Ghana find out which bin can claim this Croydon all-comers’ record.

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

