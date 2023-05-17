BAFTA-winner Scanlan to become David Lean Cinema’s Patron

BAFTA-award winning actress and screenwriter – and Inside Croydon reader – Joanna Scanlan is to become the Patron of the David Lean Cinema.

The South Croydon resident will accept the official invitation to become the art-house cinema’s Patron at a special volunteers’ event to be held on June 7.

The David Lean Cinema is a 68-seat independent cinema at the Croydon Clocktower, which takes its name from the Croydon-born Oscar-winning director of films including Lawrence of Arabia, Bridge On The River Kwai and Brief Encounter.

The cinema is now run by volunteers for a not-for-profit, community interest company which presents up to six film screenings every week.

The council-owned venue was closed as a cost-cutting measure by a previous Tory-run council in 2011, but after a campaign that Inside Croydon helped to instigate and which won the support of, among others, the late Ronnie Corbett and Downton writer Lord Julian Fellowes, the cinema was re-opened in 2014, and been operated by the campaign group’s volunteers ever since.

Among its many events, the David Lean has staged two screenings of Scanlan movies, After Love and Pin Cushion, at which the actress attended a post-screening.

You can listen to the recording of one of those sessions by clicking here.

Scanlan is known for her television roles in The Thick of It, Doc Martin, The Larkins, Getting On, Puppy Love and No Offence. She was nominated for three BAFTA TV Awards for Getting On, including two for Best Writing. Her film appearances include Girl with a Pearl Earring, Notes on a Scandal, The Invisible Woman and Bridget Jones’s Baby.

She won a BAFTA Film Award and a British Independent Film Award for her performance in the 2020 film After Love.

Scanlan will attend the June 7 event which has been organised during Volunteer Week by the cinema’s committee to thank the 70-plus volunteers for their time, hard work and commitment in successfully running the cinema.

“How thrilling to be honoured with the post of Patron of the David Lean Cinema, the shining beacon for all cinema lovers in Croydon,” Scalan said today.

“As a young person, independent cinema changed the course of my life and continues to do so. Grassroots cinema clubs like David Lean provide a dynamic source of pleasure and enlightenment.

“The irrepressible force of the movie as delivered by DLC’s enthusiastic volunteers is the weekly highlight of entertainment and culture for so many. I intend to support and promote fundraising and the team’s world-class programming. Join me at a film or two this year! Vivat Cinema!”

“I am delighted that an actor of Joanna’s calibre has agreed to become our Patron and formalise the special relationship she has with our cinema in her home borough of Croydon,” said Heather Hardie, the David Lean Cinema chair.

“We’ve laughed for years at her fabulous comedy skills, but were completely bowled over by her portrayal of a grieving, conflicted widow in After Love.

“We hope with her support that the Cinema can continue to be a distinctive part of Croydon’s cultural landscape and continue to provide a venue for the enjoyment of quality films to the people of Croydon for many years to come.”

From The Guardian, 2022: ‘All that Hollywood glamour doesn’t feel like me at all’

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

