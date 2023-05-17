Lottery grant helps Norwood JunKAction get arty with rubbish

London’s first Mayor’s Community Weekend takes place next month, and South Norwood group JunKAction has secured £1,500 of National Lottery funding to host a three-day eco-community project, turning litter into art.

JunkAction’s project is one of almost 200 events taking place across London, with more than £250,000 of Lottery funding awarded.

The capital’s very first Mayor’s Community Weekend takes place from June 23-25, thanks to a partnership between the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the country.

According to a statement from the Lottery: “The events over the weekend will celebrate the strength and diversity of London’s communities, the importance of local volunteering and the role that young people can play. The events will see people from all backgrounds connecting with each other and with their environment, highlighting what voluntary action can achieve in the community.”

And Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, said, “London is truly the most diverse city in the world and this is something we celebrate.

“I’m delighted to support The National Lottery Community Fund in enabling so many worthwhile projects to bring together communities across the capital for our first ever Mayor’s Community Weekend. This initiative is a fantastic example of how we are building a fairer, safer, more equitable London for all.”

Helen Bushell, from the National Lottery Community Fund, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players we are reaching all corners of London with this exciting weekend of events which are designed, led by and open to local people. The groups we have awarded funding to – and the large number of excellent applications we received – are testament to the creativity and commitment of London’s diverse communities.”

National Lottery players raise more than £30million each week for good causes across the country. Last year, The National Lottery Community Fund awarded more than half a billion pounds (£579.8million) to projects that support people and communities to prosper and thrive.

The majority – more than 80per cent – of the grants awarded were for less than £10,000 – going to grassroots groups and charities that are bringing to life amazing ideas that matter to their communities.

To find out more about the Mayor’s Community Weekend, click here

