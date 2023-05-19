Our readers set to enjoy a brief encounter at Fairfield concert

Three Inside Croydon readers, each accompanied by a guest, will be going to next week’s gala concert at the Fairfield Halls by the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra.

Paul Romain, Ethel Corduff and John Chandler have each won a pair of tickets for the concert, where they will be greeted with a glass of fizz, all thanks to the latest collaboration between the Fairfield Halls and this website.

The competition was open exclusively to readers who pay a monthly or annual subscription to Inside Croydon, to support our headline-making independent journalism. In return, the website offers a range of benefits to our subscribers, such as this competition where each prize is worth almost £90.

In the world-renowned Fairfield Halls Concert Hall on May 25, the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Olari Elts, will be performing the third concert in the venue’s International Orchestra Series, with virtuoso pianist Barry Douglas headlining with Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No2.

With its International Orchestra Series, the Fairfield Halls is honouring its long and prestigious history of staging work by some of the world’s most notable classical artists and symphony orchestras.

The Estonian National Symphony Orchestra, will open with Cantus in Memoriam, a work of Estonian composer Arvo Pärt, in honour of British Composer Benjamin Britten.

The programme will also feature Sibelius Symphony No5 and continue to celebrate the music of the British Isles with Song of Enchanter by Thea Musgrave.

Pianist Barry Douglas, who in 2021 was awarded a CBE for services to music and community relations, is acclaimed for his emotive and seemingly effortless performances of Rachmaninov’s challenging works, and maintains a busy international touring schedule.

Our three smart competition winners correctly answered our question: Brief Encounter was the David Lean-directed movie which so brilliantly used Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No2 for its moving soundtrack.

Tickets for the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra concert are now on sale, with those under-18 accompanied by an adult going free of charge. More information and booking links available at fairfield.co.uk

