Podcast: What do other Londoners think about Croydon?

How do other Londoners see Croydon?

In the latest episode of our Croydon Insider podcast, we branch out a bit, in a quest to discover what people around the capital perceive of Croydon and the financial crisis our politicians and council executives have created for us all.

This edition goes to the north-west and south-east of the capital with Pamela Fitzpatrick, a founder of the Harrow Law Centre, and Darryl Chamberlain, the editor of Greenwich and Woolwich local news site 853.London, as well as inviting back South Norwood community activist Emma Gardiner and town centre business owner Oumesh Sauba.

In a bumper and wide-ranging edition, our panel discuss the big stories of the week as published on Inside Croydon, as well as taking a look at what is happening at Regina Road and the deepening housing crisis, and discover the £1,000 fines and possible criminal record that ordinary residents could face under Mayor Jason Perry’s new PSPO measures.

The Croydon Insider is part of our Under The Flyover podcast strand, premium content made available first exclusively to patrons of Inside Croydon.

By paying £4.50 per month, our patrons receive a range of special offers, discounts and priority bookings, while supporting iC’s headline-making journalism, brought to you from the heart of the borough.

