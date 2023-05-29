Police make second arrest for the murder of Lucas Sutton

Police investigating the fatal stabbing of Lucas Sutton on Pawsons Road last week have made a second arrest.

Detectives said that Sutton, 22, was killed after “an altercation in Mayo Road involving a number of black males who were later seen running away from the area”. Sutton was stabbed multiple times, and sought refuge in the nearby Pawsons Arms after the attack.

The murder hunt has extended across the country, and on Saturday, a 19-year-old man was arrested in the West Midlands on suspicion of the murder of Lucas Sutton.

He has been taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody.

The stabbing occurred at approximately 7.45pm on Tuesday, May 23. Despite being rushed to hospital, Sutton was pronounced dead a short time later.

Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain, the borough commander, said: “First of all, I want to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of this young man. Our officers are supporting them during this awful time and I want to reassure them, and the local community, that we are committed to bringing those responsible to justice.”

The second arrest follows the appearance at Croydon Magistrates Court on Friday of a 16-year-old boy charged with murder.

The boy, who cannot be named as he is technically a minor, will next appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, May 31.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6826/23May.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.

