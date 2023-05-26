Teenager charged with Pawsons Road murder of Lucas Sutton

A 16-year-old boy appeared at Croydon Magistrates Court today charged with the murder of 22-year-old Lucas Sutton in what has been described as “an altercation” on Mayo Road at around 7.45pm on Tuesday evening.

Sutton died after being taken to hospital. He had been stabbed multiple times in the incident that occurred in the Pawsons Road area of Bensham Manor on Tuesday.

The Met’s Specialist Crime Command’s investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The police made the arrest on Wednesday, and announced victim Sutton’s identity last night.

Sutton died in hospital, despite having been attended at the scene by London’s Air Ambulance and other medics. A preliminary post-mortem carried out yesterday gave a cause of death as stab wounds.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a devastating time for Lucas’s family and my thoughts are with them. We will do everything we can to bring those responsible for his death to justice.

“We believe Lucas was stabbed during an altercation in Mayo Road involving a number of black males who were later seen running away from the area.

“We are making good progress with our investigation and an arrest has been made. However, we need to hear from anyone with information about what happened.”

Information, including photos and videos, that could assist the investigation can be shared directly with detectives here.

Alternatively, call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6826/23May.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

