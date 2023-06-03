Police appealing for witnesses after stabbing in Crystal Palace

Second knife crime murder inquiry in Croydon in as many weeks, following an unconnected fatal attack on a man on Pawsons Road at the end of May

A murder investigation has been launched after the body of Ion Rado, 46, was found in a car park in Homelands Drive, off Church Road in Crystal Palace, on Thursday morning.

Rado had suffered an injury to his abdomen. A post-mortem examination later gave cause of death as a stab wound to the liver.

Police had been called just before 9.30am on June 1 to the car park of Effra Court, SE19, where a member of the public had found a man unresponsive.

Officers attended and Rado was dead at the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace any living relatives.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity to get in touch. They are also keen for local people to check dash and doorbell camera footage.

Detective Chief Inspector Sal Minhas, who is leading the investigation, said: “I am very keen to hear from anyone who saw Ion in the 48 hours before he died.

“We think that Ion may have been homeless, and potentially vulnerable. We think he was a familiar face in the area and may have engaged with local people.

“Did you know Ion? Did you see him recently, either on his own or in the company of someone else? If you spoke to him, was he worried or upset about anything?

“We are working to build a picture of Ion’s life and we need the public to help us. If you have information that you want to share, no matter how insignificant it might seen, please get in touch.”

There have been no arrests.

Although unconnected, this is the second murder investigation in Croydon in as many weeks.

Two teenagers who have been arrested and charged with the murder of 22-year-old Lucas Sutton on Pawsons Road on May 23 will face trial next year, following an appearance at the Old Bailey this week.

Keahn Williams, 19, from Waddon, was arrested in the West Midlands last Saturday and charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon. A 16-year-old, who is too young to be identified, has also been charged with murder.

At the hearing at the Old Bailey, the prosecution alleged that Sutton had been walking along Mayo Road when he was chased by two young men. The court was told that one was armed with a large knife which he swung at Sutton, who was stabbed twice in the back.

Sutton took refuge inside the Pawson’s Arms pub. London Ambulance and the air ambulance were called, and Sutton was taken to St George’s Hospital in Tooting, where he died at 9.14pm.

His cause of death was found to be stab wounds in the right lung.

Old Bailey Judge Mark Lucraft KC set a plea hearing for August 16 and a two-week trial from February 19 next year.

In the case of the murder of Ion Rado, DCI Minhas said, “Tackling violence remains a priority, and I urge the communities we serve to work alongside us to stop violence.“

If you have information in respect of the death of Ion Rado, please call the police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 1924/01JUNE.

To remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

