Police name Waddon teen in Pawsons Road murder probe

The second teenager charged with last week’s Pawsons Road murder of Lucas Sutton has been named by police as Keahn Williams, 19, from Waddon.

Williams was arrested in the West Midlands on Saturday. He was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

He appeared in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court yesterday and was remanded in custody. Williams, together with a 16-year-old male who cannot be named, are to appear at the Old Bailey today.

Sutton was stabbed during “an altercation in Mayo Road involving a number of black males who were later seen running away from the area”. Sutton received multiple wounds, and sought refuge in the nearby Pawsons Arms after the attack.

The stabbing occurred at approximately 7.45pm on Tuesday, May 23. Despite being rushed to hospital, Sutton was pronounced dead a short time later.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6826/23May.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.

