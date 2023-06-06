A Victorian Hero, illustrated talk, Phoenix RA, Jun 12

Victorian heroes are a bit out of fashion at the moment, but that’s not stopping the Phoenix Retirement Association in Upper Norwood from having a talk about one, an extraordinary man called Colonel Frederick Burnaby, next Monday.
Apparently, his monument, a stone obelisk outside St Philip’s Cathedral, Birmingham, is still standing.
And Burnaby even had a song written about his exploits.
The Phoenix Retirement Association meets on the second Monday of each month (bank holidays permitting) at the Phoenix Community Centre, 66 Westow Street, Upper Norwood, SE19 3AF – next to Saisbury’s, and offers high-quality talks, social meetings, congenial company and tea and biscuits!
The meetings are 2pm for 2.30pm start. New members are welcome; the subscription is £15 per year and the visitor’s fee for attending a single meeting is £2.
Full details of the 2023 programme can be found by clicking here.
