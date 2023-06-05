Man appears in court charged with the murder of Ion Radu

A man is to appear in court today charged with the murder of Ion Radu, who was found dead in a car park in Crystal Palace last week.
Kiiran Andrew Hibbert-Gordon, 23, of Sylvan Hill, SE19, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder. He was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
The murder investigation was launched after the body of 46-year-old Radu, a Romanian national, was found in a car park in Homelands Drive, off Church Road, on June 1.
Radu is understood to have been homeless. Enquiries are ongoing to trace any living relatives.
A post-mortem examination gave cause of death as a stab wound to the liver.
Anyone who may have had contact with Radu recently is urged to get in touch with officers, as they seek to build a picture of his life in London.
If you have information please call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 1924/01jun.
To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
