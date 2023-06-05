Man appears in court charged with the murder of Ion Radu

A man is to appear in court today charged with the murder of Ion Radu, who was found dead in a car park in Crystal Palace last week.

Kiiran Andrew Hibbert-Gordon, 23, of Sylvan Hill, SE19, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder. He was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

The murder investigation was launched after the body of 46-year-old Radu, a Romanian national, was found in a car park in Homelands Drive, off Church Road, on June 1.

Radu is understood to have been homeless. Enquiries are ongoing to trace any living relatives. A post-mortem examination gave cause of death as a stab wound to the liver.

Anyone who may have had contact with Radu recently is urged to get in touch with officers, as they seek to build a picture of his life in London.

If you have information please call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 1924/01jun.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

