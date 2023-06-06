Brigade takes four hours to control Wimbledon Hill shop fire

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters spent four hours tackling a fire at a shop with flats above on Wimbledon Hill Road in Wimbledon last night.

Part of the basement and ground floor were damaged by fire. Firefighters rescued a man from the building using one of the Brigade’s 32-metre turntable ladders.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Station Commander Stephen McGhie said: “On arrival, crews faced a developed fire in the basement and on the ground floor.

“There were road closures in place which caused a significant amount of traffic in the local area.

“Crews remained on scene throughout the night to ensure all hotspots were identified and extinguished.”

The Brigade was called at 5.22pm and the fire was under control by 9.19pm.

Fire crews from Wimbledon, New Malden, Mitcham, Wandsworth and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

