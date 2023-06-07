Podcast: The Croydon Insider discusses issues of the week

Hear about the plans to get Croydon’s biggest organ throbbing once more.

Listen as our guests discuss the arrogance of local authority chief executives who have described a £6,000 per year pay rise as ‘pettiness’.

Talk about Croydon’s speeding drivers.

And find out more about why shared ownership home-owners face a lose-lose situation.

The guests on our latest Croydon Insider podcast – Neil Chandler, Cheryl Fergus-Farrell, Andrew Fisher and Ken Towl – discuss all of this and more on our Philip Schofield Special…

“Special” because it is the only multi-media broadcast platform which makes no mention whatsoever of the Schof… We keep it Croydon. For which we hope our loyal listener will be truly thankful.

Listen in here to the issues that matter here, inside Croydon.

