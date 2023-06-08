20% of Croydon’s tram fleet suffered damage to their wheels

EXCLUSIVE: TfL refuses to say what caused the damage to the wheels of its tram fleet which forced their withdrawal from service this week.

By our transport correspondent, JEREMY CLACKSON

One-fifth of the London trams’ operational fleet had to be removed from service for emergency repairs to the vehicles’ wheels, Inside Croydon has discovered.

Transport for London this week issued a passenger warning that services on the tram network would be “significantly disrupted” as trams were removed from service for repairs after some were found to have damage to their wheels.

TfL has today confirmed that seven trams had to be removed from service for urgent safety repairs.

The tram system, which runs services from Wimbledon in the west to Beckenham Junction in the east, through Sutton, Mitcham and Croydon and out to New Addington, has 34 trams currently functioning – 22 of the original Bombardier stock which have been trundling along the 17-mile network since it opened in 2000, plus 12 Variobahn trams which were purchaed between 2012 and 2015.

Of the trams taken out of service because of wheel damage, three continue to undergo repairs at the Therapia Lane depot

In a deliberately vague, detail-lite response to questions from Inside Croydon, TfL refused to say what had caused the wheel damage to the 40-ton vehicles.

They said, “There were initially seven trams taken out of service with damage to wheels but this has since reduced to three.

“Regular track walks are carried out and TfL is confident it has discovered the cause of the damage following an investigation.

“No further damage has been caused since the trams were initially taken out of service.”

There has been some speculation that the damage may have been caused on some recently re-laid track, the use of sand for improved traction, or even because of some deliberate vandalism of the tracks.

“Safety is TfL’s No1 priority,” said a spokesperson,” and routine inspections are carried out on the entire tram fleet – these discovered the damage to the wheels.”

TfL’s trams manager, Mark Davis, said, “We apologise to London Trams customers whose journeys have been affected by delays this week.

“Wheels on some trams were found to be damaged earlier in the week, and although they were running safely, the trams were taken out of service for necessary repairs. Our fleet team are working hard to restore a full service.”

Read more: TfL needs to find £50m to replace Croydon’s oldest trams

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

