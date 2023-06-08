No injuries after blaze damages three flats on Whitehorse Road

The public was asked to evacuate part of Whitehorse Road last night, as the road was shut off while around 60 firefighters tackled a blaze at a five-storey block of flats.

More than 80 people in the flats were impacted by the fire, according to official sources.

Two flats and two balconies on the first and second floors of the building were destroyed by fire. Most of a third-floor flat and balcony were also damaged by the blaze.

There were no reports of any injuries, according to a statement from London Fire Brigade. Two people were treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service.

Affected residents of the block, owned by Southern Housing – which includes what used to be the Optivo housing association – were offered emergency overnight accommodation, while Croydon Council opened a local care centre “to provide respite for those who need it”.

Jason Perry, Mayor of Croydon, tweeted last night, “I want to thank all of the blue-light services who responded so quickly to the fire in a Southern HOusing block on Whitehouse Road this evening.

“Though the fire was serious, we believe that no residents have needed to be taken to hospital.”

The Fire Brigade says that the cause of the fire is not yet known and is under investigation. Images and video shared in real-time on social media showed tall flames lapping up the outside of the building, torching up balconies which were made with external wooden slatting.

Adults and children were seen running from the flats as the fire spread quickly.

“We had to clear the area due to the smoke,” an eye witness told the Press Association news agency.

According to the LFB, eight fire engines were called out, and one of its 32-metre turntable ladders was used as a water tower to get water on to the building externally.

Station Commander Chris Young, who was at the scene, said: “Around 80 people left the building, thankfully uninjured.”

The Brigade was called at just after 5pm and the fire was under control by 6.45pm after crews from Croydon, Woodside, Wallington and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

